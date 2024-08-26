BioWorld - Monday, August 26, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Lucy Therapeutics identifies F1F0 ATPase hydrolase inhibitors

Aug. 26, 2024
No Comments
Lucy Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed new mitochondrial F1F0 ATPase hydrolase inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, acute coronary syndrome, ischemia, neurodegeneration and Parkinson's disease.
