BioWorld - Monday, August 26, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Zymedi discovers new KARS inhibitors

Aug. 26, 2024
No Comments
Zymedi Co. Ltd. has patented compounds acting as lysyl tRNA synthetase (KARS) inhibitors and reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer metastasis, inflammation, fibrosis and cardiovascular disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents