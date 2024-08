Dermatologic

Stem cells eat dead cells to ensure tissue integrity

Phagocytosis – eliminating millions of dead cells every day – requires specialized cells such as macrophages, the true professionals, which migrate to engulf waste and dying cells. But they are not the only ones that can perform this task, as scientists at Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) discovered when they investigated hair follicle stem cells (HFSCs), a tissue in constant regeneration, to clarify how dying cells are detected and cleared in the epithelium and the mesenchyme.