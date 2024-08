Cancer

Arcus Biosciences describes discovery, discloses structure of AB-521

Arcus Biosciences Inc. recently disclosed the chemical structure of AB-521 (casdatifan), an orally available small-molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor 2α (HIF-2α) in early clinical development for the treatment of advanced solid tumors with a high prevalence of molecular alterations associated with pseudohypoxia, such as clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).