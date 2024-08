Cancer

Novel anti-LIF antibody manifests relevant antitumor effect

Leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF) is an IL-6 type cytokine involved in the inflammatory response, stem cell self-renewal and tumor progression, that binds to LIFR and gp130 on the cell surface. LIF is overexpressed in several types of cancer such as pancreatic, breast or prostate cancer and thus is considered a therapeutic target for the treatment of cancer.