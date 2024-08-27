Cardiovascular

Glucagon receptor antagonism’s beneficial effect on heart failure described

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is associated with hypertension and metabolic disorders and remains one of the main challenges for cardiovascular risk management. Researchers from the University of Cincinnati, Duke University School of Medicine, Remd Biotherapeutics Inc. and collaborators described the use of targeted inhibition of glucagon signaling as a potential strategy to rescue the pathological features of HFpEF.