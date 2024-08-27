BioWorld - Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cardiovascular

Glucagon receptor antagonism’s beneficial effect on heart failure described

Aug. 27, 2024
No Comments
Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is associated with hypertension and metabolic disorders and remains one of the main challenges for cardiovascular risk management. Researchers from the University of Cincinnati, Duke University School of Medicine, Remd Biotherapeutics Inc. and collaborators described the use of targeted inhibition of glucagon signaling as a potential strategy to rescue the pathological features of HFpEF.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular