PLK4-targeted curcumin analogue shows promise in prostate cancer therapy

Serine/threonine-protein kinase PLK4 (Polo-like kinase 4) has emerged as an attractive therapeutic target in prostate cancer, since it plays crucial roles in cell cycle regulation and tumor progression. Investigators from 2nd Affiliated Hospital of Wenzhou Medical University have prepared and tested the PLK4 inhibitor NL-13 for the potential treatment of prostate cancer.