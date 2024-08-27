BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Biomarkers
CCL27 and TNFRSF14 as new prognostic biomarkers of stroke progression
Aug. 27, 2024
Researchers from University of Bristol and affiliated organizations performed studies to identify new risk factors that would predict future cardiovascular events after an incident stroke.
BioWorld Science
Biomarkers
Cardiovascular