BioWorld - Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Cancer

Diacylglycerol kinase inhibitors reported in Beigene patents

Aug. 27, 2024
Recent Beigene Ltd. patents describe condensed heterocyclic compounds acting as diacylglycerol kinase α (DGK-α) and/or DGK-ζ (DGK-ζ) inhibitors and reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
