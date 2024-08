Genetic/congenital

AAV9 gene therapy ameliorates GNAO1 encephalopathy-associated hyperlocomotion in vivo

Mutations in the GNAO1 gene are tied to neurological disorders characterized by movement abnormalities and developmental delay. GNAO1 encodes the protein guanine nucleotide-binding protein G(o) subunit α, which is highly expressed in the brain. Among the mutations, R209H results in dystonia, choreoathetosis and developmental delay without seizures.