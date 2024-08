Cancer

Kurome Therapeutics and collaborators patent IRAK and FLT3 inhibitors

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Kurome Therapeutics Inc. and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have jointly patented interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 1 (IRAK-1) and/or IRAK-4 and/or FLT3 (FLK2/STK1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.