BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Daegu-Gyeongbuk Medical Innovation and Provibio disclose compounds for cancer and autoimmune diseases

Aug. 28, 2024
No Comments
Daegu-Gyeongbuk Medical Innovation Foundation and Provibio Co. Ltd. have identified new compounds described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents