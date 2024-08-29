BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Sichuan Kelun-Biotech patent describes PRMT5 inhibitors

Aug. 28, 2024
No Comments
Work at Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has led to the discovery of new protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents