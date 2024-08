Cancer

Chinese researchers identify new JMJD1C inhibitors for cancer

Nanjing Medical University and the Shanghai Institutes of Materia Medica and Nutrition & Health of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have prepared and tested 1,2,3,4-tetrahydropyridone compounds acting as Jumonji domain-containing protein 1C (JMJD1C; TRIP-8) inhibitors. As such, they are described as potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.