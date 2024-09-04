BioWorld - Wednesday, September 4, 2024
FDA still playing catch-up on de novo device classifications

Sep. 4, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA is accused of dragging its feet on making public the devices for which it granted market access under the de novo program, and the agency recently been scrambling to bring these decision summaries to light.
