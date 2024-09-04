BioWorld - Wednesday, September 4, 2024
CMR Surgical looks to transform the surgical robotics market

Sep. 4, 2024
By Shani Alexander
CMR Surgical Ltd. recently submitted its application to the U.S. FDA for approval for its Versius surgical system as it seeks to get more surgeons using the small, portable, robotic tool in laparoscopic procedures.
