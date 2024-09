APACMed Forum 2024:

Asian med-tech industry poised to grow to $225B by 2030

A decade ago, when Asia Pacific Medical Technology Chairman (APACMed) John Collings was running a medtech business in China, he was flying high with multiple rounds of investment under his belt and preparing to launch two new technologies, but the company hit a regulatory hurdle that delayed the launch and he found himself grappling for answers, he told the APACMed Forum held Sept. 5 in Singapore.