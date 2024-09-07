BioWorld - Saturday, September 7, 2024
Abbott, Baxter and Medtronic among firms hit with recalls

Sep. 6, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The FDA reported several class I recalls in the first week of September 2024, a list that includes products such as Medtronic plc’s McGrath line of laryngoscopes, some of which should be jettisoned.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA