BioWorld - Saturday, September 7, 2024
Global Bio Conference 2024

Neudive advances game-like digital therapeutic for autism

Sep. 6, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Seoul, South Korea-based Neudive Inc. is advancing a game-like digital therapeutic called Buddy-in as a software solution for children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder to practice and improve social skills.
