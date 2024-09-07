BioWorld - Saturday, September 7, 2024
Edwards’ Sapien TAVR devices superior to SAVR in women

Sep. 6, 2024
By Annette Boyle
In the first study to compare transcatheter aortic valve replacement or implantation to surgical aortic valve replacement exclusively in women, Edwards Lifescience Corp.’s Sapien 3 and Sapien 3 Ultra valves provided better outcomes.
