BioWorld - Saturday, September 7, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Edwards’ Sapien TAVR devices superior to SAVR in women
Edwards’ Sapien TAVR devices superior to SAVR in women
Sep. 6, 2024
Annette Boyle
In the first study to compare transcatheter aortic valve replacement or implantation to surgical aortic valve replacement exclusively in women, Edwards Lifescience Corp.’s Sapien 3 and Sapien 3 Ultra valves provided better outcomes.
BioWorld MedTech
European Society of Cardiology
Cardiovascular
TAVR
Europe