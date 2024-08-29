BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biomarkers

Alveolar macrophage IRF3 expression impacts outcome in COPD, study shows

Aug. 29, 2024
No Comments
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide and is characterized by an abnormal inflammatory reaction of the lungs to inhaled particles, such as cigarette smoke. On the other hand, the transcription factor interferon responsive factors (IRFs) are key elements in the production of type I and III interferons. A group of researchers in Italy looked into the relationship between interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3) and COPD outcomes.
BioWorld Science Biomarkers Respiratory