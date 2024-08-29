BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
Bayer and Nextrna Therapeutics collaborate on lncRNA-targeting small molecules for cancer

Aug. 29, 2024
Bayer AG and Nextrna Therapeutics Inc. have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop small-molecule therapeutics targeting long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in oncology. Under the agreement, Bayer gains access to Nextrna’s differentiated approach to inhibit the function of lncRNAs by disrupting the interaction between lncRNAs and RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) with small molecules.
