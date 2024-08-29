Cancer

Bayer and Nextrna Therapeutics collaborate on lncRNA-targeting small molecules for cancer

Bayer AG and Nextrna Therapeutics Inc. have entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop small-molecule therapeutics targeting long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in oncology. Under the agreement, Bayer gains access to Nextrna’s differentiated approach to inhibit the function of lncRNAs by disrupting the interaction between lncRNAs and RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) with small molecules.