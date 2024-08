Immune

Eydisbio’s development of TAK1 inhibitors for systemic sclerosis receives NIH funding

Eydisbio Inc. has been awarded a $2.6 million phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) to support its ongoing research into the efficacy of TAK1 inhibition in animal models of systemic sclerosis.