BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
PFA re-energizes afib market
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX Awards
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Grant supports Mestag’s development of FAPxLTBR bispecific antibody for solid tumors
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Immuno-oncology
Grant supports Mestag’s development of FAPxLTBR bispecific antibody for solid tumors
Aug. 29, 2024
No Comments
Mestag Therapeutics Ltd. has been awarded a £1.5 million ($1.9 million) grant from Innovate UK’s Cancer Therapeutics program to accelerate the development of MST-0300.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Bispecific antibody
Immuno-oncology
Grant