BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Grant supports Mestag’s development of FAPxLTBR bispecific antibody for solid tumors

Aug. 29, 2024
No Comments
Mestag Therapeutics Ltd. has been awarded a £1.5 million ($1.9 million) grant from Innovate UK’s Cancer Therapeutics program to accelerate the development of MST-0300.
BioWorld Science Cancer Bispecific antibody Immuno-oncology Grant