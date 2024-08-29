BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
Breaking News: BioWorld celebrates nine wins at 2024 APEX AwardsSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

DNMT1 inhibition as an approach to overcome sonic hedgehog-type medulloblastoma

Aug. 29, 2024
No Comments
Medulloblastoma is one of the most common malignant pediatric brain tumors that accounts for approximately 70% of all embryonal CNS tumors from 0 to 19 years.
BioWorld Science Cancer