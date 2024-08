Inflammatory

TLR9 inhibitors reported in Bristol Myers Squibb patent

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. has prepared and tested new Substituted benzimidazole compounds acting as Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) antagonists. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of fibrosis, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), chronic kidney disease, cancer, primary sclerosing cholangitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.