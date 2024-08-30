BioWorld - Friday, August 30, 2024
Diagnostics

Lilly reports new compounds for tau imaging

Aug. 30, 2024
Eli Lilly & Co. has patented new fluorine-radiolabeled compounds targeting microtubule-associated protein tau (PHF-tau; MAPT).
