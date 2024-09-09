BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Financings jump 48% year over year, reaching $20B through August
Sep. 9, 2024
By
Amanda Lanier
Med-tech fundraising continued to increase through 2024, with companies securing $20.24 billion from January to August, a 47.58% jump from the $13.71 billion raised in the same period last year.
