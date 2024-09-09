BioWorld - Monday, September 9, 2024
CMS acknowledges 2023 cybersecurity hack of Medicare contractor

Sep. 9, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services posted a Sept. 6 statement regarding a cyber incident involving nearly 950,000 patient records held by a Medicare administrative contractor.
