FDA draws a fine line on disclosure for third-party servicers

The U.S. FDA’s final guidance for device remanufacturing was the result of a nearly decade-long policy examination, and the agency’s Sept. 10 webinar highlighted a few key questions. The FDA’s Angela Krueger said the agency “always encourages transparency” on the part of manufacturers to ensure device safety and performance but said the FDA does not endorse disclosure of trade secrets in providing information on device servicing.