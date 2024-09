Brightflow raises €16.5M for right ventricular implantable pump

Brightflow SAS raised €16.5 million (US$18 million) in a series A financing round that will go towards developing its right ventricular mechanical circulatory support system. The company is working towards bringing the first long-term fully percutaneous implantable pump for right-sided heart failure to the market, Sophie Humbert, CEO at Brightflow, told BioWorld.