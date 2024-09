Drai Martini study underscores value of AI in heart rhythm analysis

Data from the Drai Martini study shows that artificial intelligence is shaking up the analysis of electrocardiograms. Results presented at the recent ESC Congress 2024, demonstrated that an AI algorithm, Deeprhythmai, developed by Medicalgorithmics Sp zo.o., has significantly higher sensitivity than human specialists in detecting heart rhythm disorders on long ECG recordings.