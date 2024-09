Dexcom data: CGM for type 2 diabetes without insulin treatment

Dexcom Inc. revealed data from several studies showing significant benefits of its continuous glucose monitoring technology on adults with type 2 diabetes who are not treated with insulin. In one study, 100% of these users made dietary changes after starting to use Dexcom CGM, with 91% feeling empowered to manage their condition and 27% improving medication adherence after six months.