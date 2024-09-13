BioWorld - Friday, September 13, 2024
Other news to note for September 13, 2024

Sep. 13, 2024
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Celloscope, Enable Injections, Hands-On Diagnostics, Lifeward, Matia Mobility, Microvention, Neufit, Onestep, Qritive, Renovaro, Rewalk, Roche, Sharps Technolgoy, Singular Genomics, Sobi, Terumo
