BioWorld - Friday, September 13, 2024
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Encephalogix reveals machine learning for EEG analysis

Sep. 13, 2024
By Simon Kerton
The first patenting from Encephalogix Inc. details its development of platform that uses machine learning and AI to analyze EEG data that is typically ignored.
BioWorld MedTech Newco news Neurology/psychiatric Diagnostics Artificial intelligence U.S. Patents