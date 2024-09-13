BioWorld - Friday, September 13, 2024
DOJ tracking device industry’s coverage and coding recommendations

Sep. 13, 2024
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Justice reported that THD America Inc., and its Italian corporate parent company agreed to pay $700,000 over inducing physicians to use incorrect payment codes in Medicare and Medicaid claims.
