Edge Medical Ventures launches $70M med-tech fund

Edge Medical Ventures launched a new $70 million med-tech fund on the back of a dearth of capital for novel ideas emerging from the Israeli med-tech ecosystem. The fund, which is looking to invest in founders regardless of geography, is targeting companies developing medical device technologies in vascular interventions, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, home treatment, imaging and minimal invasive surgery.