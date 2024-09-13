BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, September 13, 2024
Home
» FDA approves Apple Airpods as OTC hearing aid
FDA approves Apple Airpods as OTC hearing aid
Sep. 13, 2024
By
Greg Kaplan
and
Annette Boyle
The U.S. FDA approved Apple Inc.’s Airpods Pro 2 as an over-the-counter assistive hearing device for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss, making the ubiquitous devices the first assistive hearing technology to receive this designation.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Respiratory
Digital health
Hearing aid
FDA