Telix submits NDA to FDA for radiopharma brain imaging agent

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. filed an NDA with the U.S. FDA for its radiopharmaceutical glioma imaging product, TLX-101-CDx (Pixclara, 18F-floretyrosine, 18F-FET), for the characterization of progressive or recurrent glioma from treatment-related changes in both adult and pediatric patients.