RING-nanobody degraders clear and prevent aggregation in tauopathy models

Researchers from the UK Dementia Research Institute at the University of Cambridge have found how to prevent and reverse tau aggregation using target-specific nanobodies. The team holds great expertise in the role of TRIM21 in the tau environment since William McEwan, senior author of the study, first discovered TRIM21 and, a bit later, defined its contribution to tau immunotherapy efficacy.