BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
PFA re-energizes afib market
Aging
Alzheimer's disease
Artificial intelligence
Biosimilars
China CAR T
Coronavirus
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Israel
IVDs on the rise
Radiopharmaceuticals
Rise of obesity
Top Biopharma Trends of 2023
Top Med-tech Trends of 2023
Top Preclinical Trends of 2023
Premium reports
BioWorld Financings Reports
Disease Incidence & Prevalence Summaries
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Yunovia cleared for Korea phase I trial of small-molecule GLP-1 asset
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Yunovia cleared for Korea phase I trial of small-molecule GLP-1 asset
Aug. 28, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Yunovia Co. Ltd. gained clearance in South Korea to start a multiple ascending dose phase I study for ID-110521156 – a novel, orally available, small-molecule, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonist.
BioWorld
Clinical
Cardiovascular
Endocrine/metabolic
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
MOHW