Endocrine/metabolic

GC Biopharma and Hanmi’s once-monthly subcutaneous treatment for Fabry disease gains US IND clearance

The FDA has cleared an IND for a phase I/II trial of LA-GLA (GC-1134A, HM-15421), an innovative enzyme replacement therapy for Fabry disease being co-developed by GC Biopharma Corp. and Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.