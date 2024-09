Immuno-oncology

Highfield Biopharmaceuticals files IND in China for immunoliposome HF-50 for solid tumors

Highfield Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has filed an IND application with China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to conduct a clinical trial of HF-50, an immunoliposome that directs T cells to attack solid tumors and enhances anticancer activity with an immune modulator.