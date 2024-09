Cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb presents a molecular glue degrader for leukemia treatment

Genetic or pharmacologic inhibition of casein kinase 1α (CK1α) has proven effective in suppressing the proliferation of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cell lines with wild-type TP53. Researchers from Bristol Myers Squibb Co. recently presented the discovery and preclinical characterization of BMS-986397, a cereblon E3 ligase modulatory drug (CELMoD) designed as a molecular glue degrader of CK1α.