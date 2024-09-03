BioWorld - Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Immuno-oncology

Pinotbio divulges new antibody-drug conjugates

Sep. 3, 2024
Pinotbio Inc. has synthesized antibody-drug conjugates comprising an antibody covalently linked to DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors through a cleavable linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
