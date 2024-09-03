BioWorld - Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Neurology/psychiatric

Vertex discovers new orexin OX2 receptor agonists

Sep. 3, 2024
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has described orexin OX2 receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, obesity, hypertension, retinopathy, multiple sclerosis, narcolepsy, hypersomnia and Parkinson’s disease.
