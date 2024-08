Neurocrine eyes phase III as Street PANSS schizophrenia data

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line phase II data, though billed as promising, wasn’t enough to please observers on Wall Street, who stacked the data in schizophrenia with NBI-1117568 (NBI-'568) against others in the space. Shares (NASDAQ:NBIX) closed Aug. 28 at $123.76, down $28.79, or 18.9%.