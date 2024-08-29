BioWorld - Thursday, August 29, 2024
Navigator raises $100M in series A for autoimmune drug

Aug. 29, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Navigator Medicines Inc. is charting a course through the autoimmune disease drug landscape, having raised $100 million in a series A funding round to advance an OX40 ligand (OX40L)-targeted portfolio licensed from South Korea’s Imbiologics Corp.
