Yoltech licenses gene editing therapy to Salubris for $145M

Aug. 29, 2024
By Tamra Sami
Yoltech Therapeutics Co. Ltd. licensed its PCSK9-targeting gene editing therapeutic, YOLT-101, to Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for mainland China rights in a deal worth ¥1.035 billion (US$145 million).
