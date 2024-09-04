BioWorld - Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Gastrointestinal

Seabelife’s SBL-01 designated orphan drug in EU for acute liver failure

Sep. 4, 2024
Seabelife SAS’s drug candidate SBL-01 has been awarded European orphan drug designation by the EMA for the treatment of acute liver failure.
